Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Library launched

Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, 'Mother of the Nation'. FBMA made this contribution in efforts to align with the mission of its Education and Research Department to fill the educational gaps that exist in the sports sector in the UAE.

The library has been designed to make information easy and accessible to the Abu Dhabi community, as the FBMA strives to increase the number of women practicing sports but also the number of women in the sector.

Commenting on the newly opened facility, Dr. Omnyat Al Hajeri from FBMA said, "The launch of the library is a major step in the growth of FBMA, as the academy continues to thrive since its inception in 2010. This world-class facility has filled the gap in education in sport that once existed, providing fast and easily accessible material for our community.

"We are confident that the launch of the library will in turn become a catalyst for other ladies across the UAE to participate in sport, whether it be journalism, marketing, physiology or other areas; a new field of interest and expertise now awaits them."