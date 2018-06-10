Many initiatives applaud the volunteer team of Mleeha club

This came during the participation of the Mleeha Club in the Ramadan Council organised by the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in Muwailih Suburb Council.

The session was attended by a number of important figures in the field of volunteer work in the Emirate of Sharjah and they expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the club and called on the clubs to follow the example of Mleeha Cultural and Sport Club.

Abu Bakir Ali bin Saleh, head of the volunteer team at the Mleeha Cultural and Sports Club, said that this team has completed its first year since its inception and under direct guidance by the club's board chairman, Musabah Al-Ketbi, who continues to participate in all community activities, and to promote the idea of volunteering and charitable work in general to serve the community.

Musabeh Al-Ketbi, Chairman of Mleeha Cultural and Sports Club, said that Mleeha Club believes in the role of the player and the necessity to involve them in voluntary programs that provide the best according to a unique vision. The club initiated and confirmed its support through the participation of its members in the voluntary work, not only at Mleiha, but at the UAE level.