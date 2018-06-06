Al Jazira Sports and Culture Club holds Ramadan Gathering

The event was aimed at reaffirming the importance of the current efforts to build on the existing successes of the Club with the objective of transforming it into becoming a best practice example of a successful sports clubs locally and throughout the continent.

The event, hosted by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Vice Chairman of the Al Jazira Sports and Culture Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee, was attended by board members of the Al Jazira Football Company, Al Jazira Collective Games and the Al Jazira Capital Investment as well as club staff and alumuni.

During his remarks, Dr. Al Jaber praised the 40 year legacy and continued success of the club, that has built a name for itself across the continent and emphasised the importance of building on this legacy towards its future aspirations.

He explained that strengthening the club's position requires working towards achieving a set of strategic goals, pointing out that the absolute priority is to support all sports teams towards achieve more successes and championships. Dr. Al Jaber emphasised, that the next phase of the Club will focus on sustainably increasing efficiencies, improving its overall performance, and supporting the club’s sportsmanship; building a strong and aspirational brand.