SDI Crowned Winners of Third Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship

In the climax to what has been an intense competition, SDI drew first blood when Brazilian player Tiago Teles opened the scoring in the second minute but the early lead was wiped when Mohammed Obeid scored a brilliant free-kick for Sharjah Police to level the scores.

The respite was short-lived as Taher Obeid scored SDI’s second shortly before half time and snatched another seconds before the break to leave Sharjah Police trailing 3-1 at half-time.

Despite an impressive period of possession and pressure early in the second half, the police side sealed their own fate through the sending off goalkeeper Jaber Mohammed, and it didn’t take long for Williams Oliveira to take advantage by heading home goal number four, effectively closing the door on any hope for Sharjah Police. Ultimately it was a convincing 4-1 for SDI who always looked in control of their own destiny.

SRFC 2018 was organised by Sharjah Sports Channel under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, honoured the winners, runners-up and the third place winners of the senior category and the champions of the first-ever under-14 competitions of SRFC. He also presented the individual awards to the best player, best goalkeeper and top scorer of the championship. The awarding ceremony was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation and Rashid Al Obaid, Director of Sharjah Sports Channel.

SDI’s Brazilian player Tiago Teles was recognised as SRFC’s top score, while teammate Hassan Al Hantoubi won the best goalkeeper award. Sharjah Police’s Brazilian Rodrigo Xavier was named the best player of the tournament.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Thani, former chairman of Sharjah Sports Club (SSC), Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Eissa Hilal Al Khuzami, Secretary General of SSC, Salem Obeid Al Hassan, Chairman of SSC, Mohammed Bin Hendi, Deputy Chairman of SSC, Colonel Mubarak Al Rasasi, Deputy Chairman of the Sports Committee at Sharjah Police, Amer Al Ghaithi, Events Manager at Sharjah Sports Channel, and a number of representatives of sports and government bodies in Sharjah.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: “Since its launch, SRFC has brought together some of the most talented young footballers across the UAE in a competition which showcases their abilities, draws massive crowds and inspires even younger players to emulate these athletes.”

He added: “Today SRFC embodies the numerous initiatives Sharjah attains towards its investment in its youths and in sports, and its means to position itself as the premiere platform for the biggest sports events locally and regionally.”

Rashid Al Obaid added: “The championship has become an event that draws the attention of both local and international players and tonight we have pulled the curtain down on an outstanding football tournament with more than 250 professional and emerging footballers.”

Al Obaid continued: “The third edition enabled us new perspectives and areas to explore, that will help us in pursuing the further development of the tournament in its future editions, and we expect the fourth edition to expand in team strength, agility and performance, as well as increasing the capacity of the under-14 categories to welcome a larger number of participants.”

During the ceremony, SDI were honoured with the trophy and cash prize of AED 200,000, while Sharjah Police received the runners-up trophy and AED 100,000. Third-placed Al Inthar were awarded AED 50,000.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented gold medals and a cash prize of AED 50,000 to Rich Target, winners of the under-14 tournament and runners-up Wasit, who received AED 30,000.