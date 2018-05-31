Sharjah Sports Club thanks Sharjah Ruler for his indefinite support

Salem Obaid Al Hossan Al Shamsi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Club, thanked Sharjah Ruler for the indefinite support of the emirate's clubs and the sports sector and his interest in the Sharjah Sports Club during the reception at the palace of His Highness, which delighted everyone and held them responsible for continuing the achievements of Sharjah Sports Club.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the meeting with His Highness the great congratulations on the players’ achievements, especially basketball team after winning the Gulf Cup Championship recently. Al Shamsi added that the continuous advice and praise for the achievements of players in all sports teams from His Highness will raised the morale of all to make more effort and motivate them to continue to achieve more accomplishments.

Al Shamsi confirmed that the directives of Sharjah Ruler will be a guiding light for the continuation of the club's bid after he succeeded in formulating a mathematical system after incorporating it with a wise decision.