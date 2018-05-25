Kalba Tournament for Football, is a Ramadan forum for talent care

An annual event eagerly awaited by football fans from the city, “Kalba Ramadan Tournament", a renewed forum that brings together the people of Kalba, especially young people, to invest their time in their competitions.

The competitions of the third edition of the tournament, held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, started two days ago with a large presence.

Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al Darmaki, vice-chairman of the Organizing Committee, said that the tournament in its current edition saw an increase in the number of participants from the previous session, with 12 teams divided into 3 groups, and a total of 180 participants between the player and coach.