In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Obaid Al Asam, Team Manager of the Sharjah Police General Directorate, thanked the Organising Committee of the Sharjah Sports Tournament for its efforts.

Al Asam added: "We are participating this year in the tournament for the first time, where we have achieved the winning in two games, and we hope to continue these positive results.”

He further pointed out that the team aspires to win the Cup of the SRFC .