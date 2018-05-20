Great scoring spectacle for fans on day Two of Sharjah Ramadan Football Championship

The third edition of the tournament, organised by Sharjah Sports Channel under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has already shown some superb individual and team performances from the senior teams and the Under-14s, who are competing for the first time in the SRFC, which runs until July 1st.

In the junior category, who are playing in a head-to-head format, Al Burkan produced a confident and measured display to come through with a 4-2 victory against Sport 4 All, although the senior Sport 4 All team exacted some revenge with a 3-1 win against Lenasi in the men’s group competition.

The match between SDI and La Magica proved to be less of a battle than a rout, with SDI showing their superiority in an 8 -1 victory, and title-holders Al Embrator looked as sharp as ever in their 7-0 drubbing of Al Forsan.

Under-14s Head-to-Head

Despite early pressure from Al Burkan in the U-14s competition, it was Sport 4 All who took the lead in the 6th minute through Mahmoud Yazan, although just two minutes later Al Burkan were back in business thanks to Naser Al Balouchi. Less than 60 seconds after that, Mayed Mousa scored to set the tone for the game with Sport 4 All looking in control, backing that up with a third from Mahmoud Yazan and a fourth from Hamed Zarei, as they went into the break 4-1 up.

To their credit, Al Burkan chased the game to the end, not conceding another goal and claiming one back through Abdullah Mohamed. It is Sport 4 All who claim the points though, with a final score of 4-2

Men’s Group Stages

In the senior four-team group format, Sport 4 All and championship newcomers Linasi were next up and it looked as though the newbies were out to cause an upset. Captain Rashid Al Hosani, opened the scoring for Linasi with a fine long-range shot that left goalkeeper Mohamed Al Salemi standing and staring. Thanks to a well-organised and rigid defence, it wasn’t until the dying minutes of the first half that Sport 4 All scored the all-important equaliser.

That was obviously the boost they needed for the second period as Al Sayed Baqer put them ahead in the early stages of the second half, but it was only in the final minutes of the match that a quick fire double by Abdullah Ansari secured the win for Sport 4 All with a slightly flattering scoreline of 3-1.

SDI Goalfest

In the match between La Magica and SDI – another competition first-timer – it all looked fairly positive for the old hands and eight minutes into the match Yahia Ali opened the scoring for La Magica with a superb long-range effort, but in the ninth minute Tahir Obaid scored an equaliser and from then on it was very much downhill for the old hands.

Brazilian striker Williams Oliveira scored the second goal for SDI in the 11th minute followed rapidly by another to end the first half 3-1.

The second half saw SDI players lining up to take shots, and the goals came fast and furious from Hamdan Alkathiri, Oliveira and Think Tenes (who scored twice in less than a minute) to leave goalkeeper Hamoud Ibrahim helpless as the magic from La Magica rapidly faded away. Adding insult to injury, Oliveira stroked home his fourth to bring the curtain down on an 8-1 defeat for La Magica.

Al Embrator Looking Strong to Retain Title

In the last match of the day between title-holders Al Embrator and Al Forsan, Serbian striker Marko Berg took just two minutes to open the scoring for Al Embrator, with Mohammed Buladi slotting the second past hapless goalkeeper Hassan Almazi and following up shortly afterwards with his second.

In the sixth minute, an error by the Al Forsan keeper gifted a fourth goal to Abdullah Ali. And moments later Mohammed Buladi netted his hat-trick in what turned out to be an exhibition first-half, with the score at 5-0 to Al Embrator.

The second half began much as the first half, with a Berg score followed by Buladi to notch up his fourth of the match. The whistle couldn’t come too soon for Al Forsan who went down eventually by seven goals to nil and will have some serious thinking to do before their next encounter.

During the opening ceremony, prizes were awarded to the public in the auditorium and the event witnessed a great interaction from the audience with the competing teams. The organizing Committee announced that the tournament sees a range of prizes and gifts including smart phones, air tickets and cash.

On Tuesday, the teams of the third and fourth group will compete. Quattro vs Al Noujoum; Al-Watania vs Al-Bahari; Inthar vs Al-Amal; and Sharjah Police team vs Al Souqour.