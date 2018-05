In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF, said: "The tournament includes five competitive games: volleyball, basketball, karate, shooting and fencing, which are held at the Sharjah Ladies Club.”

Askar added: "We opened the tournament with the youth to exchange a dialogue, aspirations and view the challenges that faces the future of women's sport between the SWSF and Sharjah Youth Council."