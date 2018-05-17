Emirates Cricket Board announces team to represent UAE at ICC Women’s WT20 - Global Qualifier 2018

The Global Qualifier commences on 3rd July and will continue through to 14th July, with UAE being drawn into Group A which will see them compete against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and hosts The Netherlands.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector, said, "This is a very exciting, and rewarding milestone for UAE Cricket. Our women’s team continue to go from strength to strength, (and) we are exceptionally proud of both the players and the coaching team’s unwavering dedication and commitment. We are confident they will put forward a very challenging and convincing campaign. We wish them a very successful 2018 Global qualifier, and to see our vision and goal to qualify and compete in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 come to fruition."