Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi honours winners of 7th Clubs Race for Culture and Arts

The ceremony which was held at the Culture Palace in Sharjah, Thursday, to honour the winners of the seventh edition of the Clubs Race for Culture and Arts, began with Year of Zayed operetta performed by Sharjah Youth followed by a documentary about the various categories of the Clubs Race.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Education Council delivered a speech in which he praised the efforts of the Supreme Committee for the Racing of the Clubs and the Sharjah Sports Council for its support, as well as other participating clubs and institutions, the seventh edition jury, audience, government agencies and media representatives.

Then, the late Thani Obaid Al Shamsi was honoured as the Personality of the race, following which a film was showcased highlighting the achievements of the winner.

Sheikh Saq Al Qasimi, accompanied by Dr. Saeed Al Kaabi, presented the Shield to Humaid Thani Al Shamsi, the son of the late Thani Al Shamsi.

Then, the winners, participants, jury, partners were also honoured before they all posed for a group photo.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Saqr praised the great success of the club race for culture and arts and the role of the Supreme Committee and the participation of the clubs. He also hailed the great turnout stressing the importance of the role of the clubs race for culture and arts.

The Supreme Committee of the Club Race expressed its happiness with the great success of the race as a pioneer in stimulating the players to take care of cultural aspects and as a unique model at the level of the UAE to enable young people in different sports to be distinguished in various activities.