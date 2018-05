Al Hazami pledged to do everything in his power to achieve the desired goals and work side by side with the rest of the members to develop the institutional performance and serve sports in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The new Secretary-General praised the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the sports movement and athletes, saying that the Council will work with the rest of the sports councils in the UAE and with the General Sport Authority in order to develop the sports movement.