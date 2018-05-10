10th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament kicks off with 32 teams from 23 clubs

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sport Foundation, the 10th edition of the tournament taking place at SWSF, will feature basketball, volleyball, fencing, karate and archery.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi said: "Sharjah Sports Women's Foundation is committed to developing and promoting women in sport, and encouraging female athletes. As a regular and established event during the Holy Month of Ramadan we aim to enhance their skills through a strong spirit of competition and challenge them to reach new sporting heights.”

Al Naqbi added: "In keeping with our aims to improve the achievements of all women in sport, this year's edition will feature the participation of 32 teams from four countries, helping us to deliver a more demanding tournament, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Committee Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawahar bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, to provide a stimulating environment to encourage women to enter international sporting competitions.”

In addition to the sports events, daily draws with a variety of prizes will also be held for both participants and spectators.

The first Ramadan tournament was launched in 2009 under the name ‘The Ramadan Forum’. It was initially made up of basketball, volleyball and table tennis and then achieved a wider audience with the addition of shooting, Karate and fencing in 2012.

The first Ramadan tournament in 2009 was named the 'Ramadan Sports Gathering', which organised three games (basketball, volleyball and table-tennis) with many teams around the country taking part and a significant number of spectators, the second gathering in 2010 enjoyed the same success.

The third Ramadan Gathering added archery and Karate to make five events. This became known as the Golden Ramadan Sports Gathering because Sharjah Ladies Club came first in every discipline.

The fourth edition in 2012 saw the introduction of fencing.

The huge success and participation continued in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth editions from 2013 - 2016 and In 2017 the name was changed to the 'Ramadan Sports Tournament' and included basketball, volleyball, table tennis, shooting and fencing. A new challenge was also brought to the competition, with the participation of a Kuwaiti club - Salwa Al Asabah.

The 2018 tournament will include basketball, volleyball, Karate, shooting and fencing, and the participants of the tournament include Gulf and Arab clubs from the UAE, Lebanon, Jordan and Kuwait.