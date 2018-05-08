NOC participates in Regional Olympic Solidarity Forum in Kyrgyzstan

The NOC delegation included Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the NOC, and Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs.

On the sidelines of the forum, the NOC’s delegation met the Organising Committee of the 18th Asian Games to be held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta this year. The meeting saw discussions on the registration process and the latest developments and preparations for the Asian Games.

The forum attracted about 25 Olympic Committees from West, Central and South Asia, as well as representatives of the Organising Committees of the Asian Games to be organised by the Olympic Council, in addition to the delegation of Olympic Solidarity Committee at the International Olympic Committee, who overviewed the Olympic Solidarity programmes.

The forum was an ideal opportunity to share expertise among the representatives of the Asian Olympic Committees, bolster ties, utilise experiences and review the latest developments of the Olympic Movement in Asia.

The three-day meetings reviewed the report of the Asian Games Organising Committee, including the Olympic Village, the game venues and dates, as well as logistics and other services that will help all the athletes to prepare well for the event.