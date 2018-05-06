Sharjah Sports Family Award Committee To Announce New Categories

At a press conference being held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Center, the committee will unveil the latest developments in terms of the award’s goals, categories, entry terms, judging criteria, logo, value of prizes, timetables, registration and media and marketing plans.

The award is a community initiative launched by Sharjah Sports Council in 2014. It exemplifies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in human welfare and health, and is taking place under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and Chairperson of the Sharjah Sports Family Award.

Tomorrow’s media gathering will announce two new categories to be added to the second edition, giving out a total of 4 categories for the new edition.

Among the attendees at the press conference will be members of the award’s board of trustees: Abdul Al Aziz Al Noman, Chairman of SSFA Board of Trustees; Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Secretary General of SSFA; Khawla Al Serkal, Chairperson of the SSFA Media and Public Relations Committee; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Chairperson of SSFA Marketing and Events Committee; Dr Salah Taher, Chairman of the award’s Technical and Arbitral Committee; and Dr. Mohamed Abdul Azim, Vice Chairman of the award’s Technical and Arbitral Committee.

The SSFA aims to foster a spirit of athleticism and loyalty in children, giving them a better sense of their national identity. The award is also dedicated to motivating young Emiratis to join sports clubs, athletic institutions and national teams to receive training that will equip them to pursue sports locally and internationally. It also focuses on the efforts of Emirati sporting families who contribute to enriching the local sporting scene with trained athletes who secured the biggest achievements in individual as well as team sports.