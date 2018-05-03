Al Ain clinch coveted UAE President's Cup after beating Al Wasl 2-1

Al Ain made history as it won the final match which dubbed "Year of Zayed Match" following an exciting encounter with both clubs vying for the dear trophy in a true show of real loyalty and tribute to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE founder.

Al Ain opened the scoring just three minutes after the kick-off when defender Ismael Ahmed's took advantage of ball from a corner kick landing in front of him.

In the second half, Swedish striker Marcus Berg doubled the score for Al Ain, making use of a cleverly executed volley pass by the star mid-fielder Amouri .

The dying minutes of the match saw Al Wasl scoring a too late consolation goal, just a few seconds before the final whistle.

Al Ain have won the President's Cup six times and Al Wasl twice.