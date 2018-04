During signing the MoU between The Sharjah Sports Club and Al Bataeh Cultural & Sports Club

The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Al Bah of the Sharjah Sports Club and Ahmed Al Ketbi, Vice-Chairman of Al Bataeh Cultural & Sports Club.

Nasser bin Afsan of the Sharjah Sports Club and Saeed Matar Al Tunaiji of Al Bataeh Cultural & Sports Club signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

The memorandum enhances cooperation in all areas of sports. It also promotes exchange of experiences, training courses and participation in joint sports activities.