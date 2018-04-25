UAE wins 14 medals on day 2 of 10th Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The Championship witnessed male and female athletes in the Blue belt (18 and above) Adult, Master 1 and Master 2 divisions competing for the top title.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the Championship is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Day 2 of the Championship witnessed remarkable results, with the UAE winning a total of 14 medals,including four gold, while Brazil stood second with a total of 8 medals. Russia came third winning 7 medals in total.

On the sidelines of the Championship, a commemoration gathering was held, rewarding those who have supported and participated in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship since its inception 9 years ago.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Executive Council and Abdelmoneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation recognized 29 professionals from UAEJJF by rewarding them and highlighting their efforts and contribution which has led to the success of the Championship in its entirety.

Abdelmoneim Al Hashemi said, "This honor is a significant step towards those who have contributed towards the sports community and helped in building this promising sports edifice. Today the UAE boasts of its young Jiu-Jitsu players who have the capabilities of fighting in the strongest and largest Championships in the world."

"These contributions have varied between logistical, media, administrative and technical support across all levels. A Championship of this calibre requires concerted action and concerted efforts with top-level national strategies, leading to achieving the vision of the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has been instrumental in the growth of Jiu-Jitsu across a local and global level."