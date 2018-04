"As a result of the keenness of the board of directors of the Sharjah Sports Club, to demonstrate the fair play and good morals to all its members, Sharjah Sports Club announces its total rejection of what happened after the Union Cup semi-final match between Sharjah Club and Al Wasl Club, which was held on Sunday evening at Sharjah Club Lounge”.

Sharjah Sports Club confirms its rejection of the behavior of individual players after the final whistle.