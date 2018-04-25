SSC announces winners of photography competition

The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), in collaboration with the Emirates Photography society has approved the winners of the photography competition for a number of sports events organised during the first quarter.

The winners were announced and honoured at the Council's headquarters in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Noman, secretary general of the Sharjah Sports Council and Saeed Abdullah, the Chairman of the Emirates Photography Society.