Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 11th Emirates Physical Fitness and Swimming Championship for People of Determination

A number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE including the Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti and Palestinian ambassadors and Dr. Abla Mohammed Kahlawi, Dean of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Al-Azhar University (Women's College), Egypt, attended the opening ceremony.

The tournament included 450 players from the People of Determination from 44 centres and schools.

In his speech, one of the students of the Emirates Autism Centre extended thanks to Sheikh Nahyan on behalf of his colleagues, for patronising the activities of the Autism Week in April 2018, which was organised by Abu Dhabi Autism Centre in co-operation with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Amal Jalal Sabri, Director of the Emirates Autism Center, praised Sheikh Nahyan's attendance of the event and his humanitarian efforts to support the People of Determination.