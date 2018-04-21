Eight countries anticipate Fan’s Player of the Year Award

Ten players have been nominated to the award, including two Emiratis; Al Ain captain Omar Abdulrahman led his side to pole position in the title race while Al Wahda goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi's performances this season saw him nominated for multiple awards.



Five nominees come from other Arab countries, led by Egypt's Hussein El Shahat who established himself as one of the key player at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium despite only joining midway through the season. Jordan's Yasseen Mahmoud excelled in midfield for Dibba while Syria's Yousif Kalfa earned plaudits with his performances in Emirates shirt. The three players drew wide interest from football fans in their respective countries.



Arabian Gulf League followers from Morocco find themselves spoilt for choice with two Moroccan players making the list. The Atlas Lions' playmaker Mbark Boussofa starred for Al Jazira while his countryman Mourad Batna made a big impression in his first season at rivals Al Wahda, helping the team to two titles while they remain in contention for further two.



Competition for the Fan's Player of the Year intensifies with the presence of the top three Arabian Gulf League goal scorers; Al Wasl's Brazilian winger Fabio de Lima has 19 goals to his name, level with Al Wahda's Argentinian hitman Sebastian Tagliabue, while Swedish international Marcus Berg is hot on their trail with 18 goals for Al Ain, rounding the ten-man nominee list.