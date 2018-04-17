Khorfakkan Municipal Council opens ‘Persons with Disabilities” exhibition

Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, inaugurated the "Products of Persons with Disabilities" Exhibition at the headquarter of Khorfakkan Municipality.

The exhibition, organised in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, displays a number of products for the City's students, which varied between handicrafts, heritage, and some organic vegetables and fruit products from the City's Zahia Plant Nurseries, which are supervised by the City's students with the help of prominent experts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sultan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Diwan Al Amiri in Khorfakkan; Eng. Fawzia Al Qadhi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; a number of officials and representatives of the government departments in the city.

The Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council confirmed that the exhibition is part of the community initiatives of the Council in cooperation with the partners. He explained that the purpose of such events is to integrate this group of our sons and daughters in society and to provide them with opportunities to showcase their innovated works to motivate them to continue working and giving.

Dr. Al Naqbi stressed the need for various public and private institutions to provide the persons with disabilities with various kinds of support and help them on the path of excellence in line with the directives and guidance of our wise leadership, which spares no effort to please all segments of society.