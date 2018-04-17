Berg helps Al Ain into AFC Champions League last 16

The defeat maintained Al Rayyan's jinx as a team who have never cracked the group stage, as they finished third in Group D with six points in what was their eighth appearance in the continental competition.

Al Ain only needed a draw to make the cut in what was billed as a do-or-die match, but an 11th minute strike from Hussein El Shahat eased their nerves as they went on to assert their domination.

Brazilian Caio made a jinking run past several Al Rayyan players but his shot was fended off goalkeeper Oumar Barry onto the path of El Shahat who made no mistake from close range.

Al Rayyan could make no headway past the Al Ain defence despite their best efforts, and when UAE talisman Omar Abdulrahman curled in a magical free-kick 10 minutes after resumption, the hosts were really feeling the heat.