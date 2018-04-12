UAE confirmed as host venue for Asia Cup 2018

Teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take part in the tournament to be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 13th to 28th, 2018.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, has said, "Emirates Cricket is very proud for the UAE to be chosen as the host venue of the ACC Asia Cup. Our board has very close relationships with our Asian Cricket counterparts and, with the full support of our national sports councils and the Emirates Cricket Board members."

"This is a very important tournament in the ACC calendar, and one we are extremely pleased to secure, especially during the auspicious ‘Year of Zayed’. We extend our sincere thanks to the ACC, Asia Cup hosts BCCI, and all Member Unions for their trust and unanimous support," he added.