PLC honours World Cup referees Hassan and Youssef

  • Thursday 12, April 2018 in 6:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Pro League Committee Chairman, Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi honoured on Thursday afternoon the two Emirati match officials selected to referee matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and assistant referee Mohammed Ahmed Youssef are set to join an elite list of UAE officials who have appeared in the global event.
Hassan follows in the footsteps of Ali Bujsaim to become the second ever Emirati referee at the World Cup, while Youssef will be the third assistant referee from the UAE, after Eisa Darwish and Saleh Al Marzooqi.
 
Al Junaibi considers the selection of the two officials a testament to the quality of Emirati refereeing and evidence of the progress of UAE football, wishing Hassan and Youssef the best of luck in Russia.
 
"We are delighted with this achievement for Emirati refereeing, which epitomises the growth and development of sport in the UAE under the support and nurturing of the country's wise leadership that prioritises sports and provides every reason for our athletes to be successful in all sports," said Al Junaibi.
 
"At the PLC, we are always happy to extend our support to Emirati referees. It is a priority for us to empower them to prove their value and represent the UAE in the best possible way."