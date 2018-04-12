PLC honours World Cup referees Hassan and Youssef

Hassan follows in the footsteps of Ali Bujsaim to become the second ever Emirati referee at the World Cup, while Youssef will be the third assistant referee from the UAE, after Eisa Darwish and Saleh Al Marzooqi.

Al Junaibi considers the selection of the two officials a testament to the quality of Emirati refereeing and evidence of the progress of UAE football, wishing Hassan and Youssef the best of luck in Russia.

"We are delighted with this achievement for Emirati refereeing, which epitomises the growth and development of sport in the UAE under the support and nurturing of the country's wise leadership that prioritises sports and provides every reason for our athletes to be successful in all sports," said Al Junaibi.

"At the PLC, we are always happy to extend our support to Emirati referees. It is a priority for us to empower them to prove their value and represent the UAE in the best possible way."