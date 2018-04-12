Saqr Al Qasimi: AED 1,500,000 for Sharjah’s new five clubs of bow and arrow games

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said that a budget estimated at AED 1,500,000 has been allocated for these five clubs, which are (Kalba, Khorfakkan, Al Hamriyah, Mleih, Al Batayeh).



Thanking “Sharjah 24” for their unlimited support, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi called on the youth to enjoy joining these clubs which will refine their skills.