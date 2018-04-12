Saqr Al Qasimi: AED 1,500,000 for Sharjah’s new five clubs of bow and arrow games

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of launching Sharjah’s new five clubs of the bow and arrow games, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) has praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for his constant support to the Sharjah Sports Council and the individual sports.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said that a budget estimated at AED 1,500,000 has been allocated for these five clubs, which are (Kalba, Khorfakkan, Al Hamriyah, Mleih, Al Batayeh).

Thanking “Sharjah 24” for their unlimited support, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi called on the youth to enjoy joining these clubs which will refine their skills.