15th Cycle Emirates Women Award 2018 kicked off

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, the Award aims to empower UAE professional and Business Women achievers in order to honour women who have excelled in their respective fields.

The award aims at recognising women in the UAE for their outstanding contribution to the country, to inspire and encourage the next generation of women leaders to achieve their true potential by empowering their status in the society.

The winners will be selected and verified by the EWA assessment jury after conforming to all criteria and conditions of the award. Winners will be announced and honoured at the annual awards ceremony in May, that will be graced by Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, the first woman chairman of DQG, senior government officials, dignitaries and businesswomen from across the UAE.

There will be two Overall Winners based on Business and Professional categories. The criteria of winners will be based on overall best performer of Leadership criterion, Strategic and Financial Planning criterion, Career Achievements criterion, Community Contributions criterion, Innovation criterion.

Speaking on the award, Al Mheiri, said, "The Emirates Women Awards has been adjudged as one of the most prestigious and transparent awards in the region which has enabled us to benchmark achievements of women and helped in adding value to the economy of UAE through their individual contribution. We are delighted to launch the 15th Cycle of the Emirates Women Award, under the theme of wisdom, goodness and giving in line with the celebration of the Year of Zayed."

The submission deadline for Emirates Women Award is 12th April 2018.