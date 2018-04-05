NOC discusses preparations for Asian Games

The coordinative meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the NOC, Yousef Al Baluchi, and Member of the Technical Olympic Committee, Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs, and several representatives of sports federation.

Attendees watched a visual presentation giving information and statistics about the Games in which about 10,000 athletes compete in 40 sports comprising 462 different competitions. They stressed the need to work as a team and ensure cooperation among all members of the delegation in a bid to realise the underlying objectives of participation in the event.

Mohammed bin Darwish opened the meeting with a speech in which he stressed the importance of full coordination and redoubling efforts in the lead up to this mega sporting event attracting elite Asian Athletes. "The UAE athletes have strongly participated in similar events and can represent their nation in a decent style and compete for medals. Our athletes have a proven track record in such major sporting events, and the experience to shine. We trust that the Asian Games in Indonesia would be a strong launching pad for further UAE sports achievements,'' he said.

The two sides discussed ways of making a positive show in a way befitting the civilised profile of the UAE. Such events are no longer limited to competition for titles and medals, but rather an opportunity to exchange cultures, pick up experiences and learn new experiences. Thus, it is imperative to represent the nation in all sporting events in which our athletes compete.

Mohammed bin Darwish said that the NOC is exploring with all sports federations the requirements of the Games well before their launch from technical and administrative perspectives. "Prior meetings held with federations open the opportunity for everyone to know the conduct of various events and brief athletes on factors and developments of each Games edition. They have also got to learn about the culture of the host country and gather information about the teams participating before competing in the competitions."

"The NOC has set criteria for selecting athletes participating in Jakarta Games to ensure their competency of competing with athletes from other countries. The UAE athletes have achieved a lot in the past, and we demand more to hoist the state flag, which will always remain in our minds. We stand side by side with our children and lend them all support and follow-up in keeping with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee. Such compliance will boost our odds in making more achievements adding to the illustrious achievements made by this generous nation," concluded Bin Darwish.