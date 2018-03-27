Asian Cup 2019 Security Committee continues preparations

As part of an initiative by the General Command of the Dubai Police, the committee organised an introductory workshop at the Police Officers Club in Dubai, in the presence of its technical sub-committees, which addressed the duties and responsibilities of the event’s security officers, as per the international technical requirements of the Asian Football Federation for the security of its sporting events.

The participants highlighted the cooperation of all committees involved in organising the event, to make it a success and showcase a cultured image that reflects the development and achievements of the UAE.

During the workshop, every group was introduced to their responsibilities during the championship and addressed their communication, coordination and cooperation with relevant authorities.

They also presented the tasks of the Security Committee, including coordinating with the police about locations, checking venues before and after the games from a safety and security perspective, introducing guests and organisers to general safety and prevention requirements, ensuring the availability of first aid and medical supplies, and supervising the entry of teams until they exit the venues.