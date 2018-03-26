UAE U-19 lose 0-1 to Thailand

Technically speaking, the Emirati side performed well and managed to avert all the Thai part attempts to control the match from the onset.



The many powerful shots sent by the UAE strikers, Saeed Al Kaabi, Khalfan Al Noobi and Tahnoon Al Zaabi, were in vain due to the strong performance of the Thai defense as well as goal keeper.



The two teams traded attempts in the second half until a Thai striker scored in 51 minutes into the encounter. Then the Thai team formed a strong defensive block and closed all areas before the Emiratis.

However, the UAE team is still on top of the tournament roulette with 3 points from two encounters. The game between the Saudi and Armenian national teams will shape the final ranking of the tournament.