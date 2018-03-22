Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 concludes

Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, addressed the international event's closing ceremony and expressed his and the committee's sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his noble patronage of the Games, which, he said, served as the basis for the World Games to be hosted by the UAE capital next year.

"Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 has achieved impressive success and provided an integrated platform for People of Determination to unleash their unlimited potential," he noted.

More than 1,000 athletes from 32 countries participated in MENA IX Games, which is the first major sporting event ahead of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Athletes took part in 16 sports across eight venues including ADNEC, Zayed Sports City, Yas Marina Circuit, NYUAD, Officer’s Club, Mubadala IPC Arena, Al Jazira Sports Club and Al Forsan Club.

The Special Olympics IX MENA Games and Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 are part of the UAE’s National Vision 2021 that highlights full integration of people of determination into everyday society. Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be the most ‘unified’ games in history and promise to offer an inclusive experience for those with and without intellectual disabilities.