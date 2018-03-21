Kuwait wins silver medal of Bocce competition at UAE special needs Olympics

  • Wednesday 21, March 2018 in 9:55 AM
Sharjah 24 – KUNA: Kuwaiti athletes with intellectual disabilities added a silver medal to their tally at the Special Olympics IX MENA Games Abu Dhabi 2018.

Kuwaiti athletes Abdulalh Al-Hajri and Hamad Al-Shegy won the silver medal in the double Bocce competition.

This takes Kuwait's total tally in the competition up to 20 medals: eight gold, four silver and eight bronze.

Kuwait is represented in the event by 50 athletes competing in football, basketball, table tennis, swimming, track and field, bowling and bocce.

The Special Olympics IX MENA Games and Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2018 are part of the UAE's National Vision 2021 that highlights full integration of people of determination into everyday society.