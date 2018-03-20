'Mother of the Nation Women's Jiu-Jitsu Championship' launches on Friday

The event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The UAEJJF stated that registration for the third round was closed on 13th March for players over 14 years within the categories of teen, juvenile and adult across all belt colours.

The third and final round has witnessed an increase in registration and participation, reflecting the ever-growing presence of Emirati women in arenas. This comes in line with UAEJJF’s commitment to instill this sport among Emirati women, by organising special events to raise awareness and promote Jiu-Jitsu among them. This is also at par with the Federations 2017-2018 Year of Women slogan.

The outstanding performance exhibited by Emirati women in the first two rounds mirrors the experience they have gained since the first edition was released last season. Moreover, the wide turnout of women attending to cheer-on the distinguished players, confirms the sports large presence among various women segments in the society and those enthusiastic of the sport.

On the occasion, UAEJJF board member, Samira Al Rumaithi, thanked Sheikha Fatima and the nation’s leadership for their continued support of such sport-oriented events. She said, "The third round of the Mother of the Nation Women's Jiu-Jitsu Championship comes in line with the Federation’s goals to promote the culture of Jiu-Jitsu in our society, and further opens paths for women of all ages to demonstrate their unique athletic abilities."

Al Rumaithi added: "Emirati women have proven their worth and merit in all fields. We have seen the professional levels displayed by them during the previous championships, especially during the World Youth Championship in Abu Dhabi earlier this month."

The Mother of the Nation Women's Jiu-Jitsu Championship consists of three rounds within the Federation’s annual plan for the 2017-2018 season, dubbed Year of Women to honour and qualify Emirati women in Jiu-Jitsu, support the national team with female players of all ages as well as the allocation of local championships to stimulate their participation in international forums and championships, where they have proven their ability and dedication in achieving the highest and best results.