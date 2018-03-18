Olympic Technical Committee discusses participation in int’l sports events

The attendees of the meeting included Abdul Mohsen Fahd Al Dosari, Vice Chairman of the Technical Committee, and members Salih Muhammad Bin Ashour, Talal Al Hashimi, Ali Omar Al Balushi, Yousef Al Balushi and Nada Askar. In addition, Mohammed Bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, and Ahmad Al Tayeb, Director of the Department of Technical and Sports Affairs, attended the meeting.

The attendees thanked Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, for his continued support to the Olympic and sports sector, which reflected positively on the performance of the athletes in all events.

The attendees reviewed the ways of achieving the vision of the National Olympic Committee, whether through participation or organisation of events and projects that serve sports in the UAE. Such a participation reflects the continued support of the UAE leadership to score top results and raise the profile of the nation worldwide. Discussions covered supporting the sports federations in delivering their programmes and enhancing integration with sports institutions.

The objectives of the Committee are developing Olympic sports by adopting an appropriate policy and upgrading the national teams taking part in the games to realise its vision.