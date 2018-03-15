NOC holds sports events in celebration of Emirati Children's Day

The Day is marked on 15th March.

The events included nine different sports such as football in the greens of the park, handball, basketball, and fitness competitions organised by the Emperor GYM.

The Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club has also organised an event to introduce children to equestrian, show-jumping and racing events hosted by the club throughout the year. In addition, the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club has organised judo, karate and taekwondo competitions for different age groups in order to familiarise them with these sports and their positive impact on human life as a whole. The Sharjah Sports Club has also organised sports events in bow and arrow to promote these sports and inform them of its laws and principles.

"In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah the Emirate of Sharjah has exciting initiatives in this regard. These initiatives offer children their full rights in safety, development, protection, social engagement, and various sporting activities to promote the diffusing of children culture and rights across the UAE,'' stated Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council. .

"Sharjah has accorded special attention to the building of humans and sustainable development and developed plans and visions that focus on individuals during different stages of his life as humans are the real wealth and optimal investment for the communities. Countries seeking comprehensive and sustainable development have to take care of their citizens, promote social partnership, and care for elder citizens who helped in the development of the communities throughout their life," he said.

Reflecting on the launch of the Emirati Children's Day, Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Secretary General of Sharjah Sports Council, said, "The mission of Sharjah Sports Council is to sponsor talented children and youngsters and provide what it takes for their excellence. This will help us nurture a sports generation qualified and competent to enhance the image of the UAE as a patron of sport and sportspersons. It also raises the profile of the nation at various levels. The Council is therefore keen on introducing innovative practices and standards compatible with our community values. For this sake, it deploys national cadres dedicated to the comprehensive development of sport in general and children sports in particular.

Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the NOC, said, "The Emirati Children's Day, endorsed on 15th March each year, culminates the efforts of the UAE in taking a pioneering development drive visible by the entire world in various sectors. The idea has been unleashed in an initiative of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

''It is part of the National Motherhood and Childhood Strategy 2017-2020 and has been endorsed to be held annually in a bid to offer a chance for youngsters to obtain further moral and psychological qualification. We need to celebrate them in style for the benefit of the nation as we always count on them and our leadership spares no effort to ensure the prosperity of its subjects."