SLSDA launches the first ever Labour Sport Festival

The event was held under the theme of “Bringing Happiness to Sharjah’s Labourers” and is in collaboration with BB Sport Service and the support of Sharjah Sport Council.



The press conference was led by Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, Mr Abdullah Murad, Director of B&B Sport Services; Thomas Philip, and Owner of SELTEC Fzc Company in Sharjah. Some of the festival’s participants were attendance along with various media representatives.



The initiative aims to make employees happy and use their leisure time with engaging physical activities. The aim is to make positive contributions to the development of a cohesive society. Additionally, the sports festival aims to provide an environment which is conducive for practicing physical activity by the employees of varied economic institutions. The physical and engaging activities will help them raise the level of fitness and promote the spirit of good competition. It also establishes a productive partnership between governmental and private institutions by providing opportunities for mutual communication.



Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, said, "This festival aims to highlight the importance of sports in maintaining mental health and physical safety. It encourages workers to be part of the journey of excellence and progress in the Emirate of Sharjah. We look forward to engaging the Sharjah-based workforce in sports activities.”

Al Qaseer continued: “This festival is part of the long and ongoing efforts of Sharjah to provide an ideal environment for workers. This is in line with the directives of the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the level of services offered to workers in all fields and provide necessary support to employers and workers in the emirate”.



Sheikh Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council said: “Driven by the vision of the Sharjah Sport Council, we are committed to developing a sports community where health and safety standards are upheld. Under the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to make sports part of a lifestyle that makes people happy, we focused on the labour sector to create an environment where best-in-class health and safety standards are adopted.”

Thomas Philip, Owner of SELTEC Fzc Company in Sharjah showcased the details of the festival, which will kick off from March 16th to May 2018, and will be held every Friday. The grand finals will be held in the prestigious Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A total of 24 Teams will participate in the event and the venues are: Al Shaab Club Sharjah for volleyball and basketball, Sharjah Club for football matches, Al Thiqa Club and Sharjah National Park for cricket matches.



Philip concluded that there will be a very special mentor for the cricket tournament and it is Mr UsmanKutty Ctk, a first-class cricketer and Ranji player from India and is well known for his batting and bowling in the UAE circuit for the past 25 Years.