Head of Sri Lankan delegation: We are pleased to participate in Special Olympics IX Games Abu Dhabi 2018

Dr. Kariyawasam said that he came along with three teams: male volleyball team, female basketball team and male basketball team.

He added in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that Sri Lanka is represented by 44 people including the delegation and nine coaches.

About his teams’ preparations for the games, the head of the delegation said “We had a good practice in Sri Lanka. We are hoping to do a proper game here and we are going to win the games.”

He concluded saying: “We really appreciate coming to Abu Dhabi to have such nice MENA games.”