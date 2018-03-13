Head of Sri Lankan delegation: We are pleased to participate in Special Olympics IX Games Abu Dhabi 2018

  • Tuesday 13, March 2018 in 10:38 PM
Sharjah 24: The head of the Sri Lankan delegation to the Special Olympics IX Games Abu Dhabi 2018, Dr. Nimal Kariyawasam, expressed his teams’ hopes to win in the Special Olympics IX Games Abu Dhabi 2018 which will kick off on 17th March in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Kariyawasam said that he came along with three teams: male volleyball team, female basketball team and male basketball team.

He added in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that Sri Lanka is represented by 44 people including the delegation and nine coaches. 

About his teams’ preparations for the games, the head of the delegation said “We had a good practice in Sri Lanka. We are hoping to do a proper game here and we are going to win the games.”

He concluded saying: “We really appreciate coming to Abu Dhabi to have such nice MENA games.”