NYUAD's Walk Unified to support Special Olympics

Launched by the Higher Committee of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, Walk Unified is a community initiative activated every Friday on a weekly basis in advance of the 2018 Special Olympics MENA Games Abu Dhabi.

Over 7,000 Special Olympics athletes representing over 170 countries from around the world will participate in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, as well as the Athletics, Power Lifting, and Swimming events at the 2018 MENA Special Olympics Games scheduled to take place this month. The Special Olympics programme provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness and participate in community events.