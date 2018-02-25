FBMA International Show Jumping Cup categories announced

One of the three Olympic equestrian disciplines - and not without a reason - show Jumping comprises the most spectacular combination of courage, control and technical ability. At this fifth edition, the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup features six competing classes for female and male, local and international, young and adult riders similarly to last year’s competition.

Organised by FBMA with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Emirates Equestrian Federation, Abu Dhabi Media, and sponsored by Al-Shira’aa Stables and Etisalat, the event provides a special platform for female riders and showjumpers across the UAE and abroad.

This year an estimated 180 riders from over 20 countries including UAE are expected to compete for the title and the prestigious prizes the Cup awards, totaling AED650,500.

With higher levels of participation than ever before, this year’s prestigious event first held in 2013, the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup has enjoyed significant regional and international recognition, highlighted by an official endorsement from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports in 2015.