NOC invites clubs to participate in National Sports Day

National Sports Day is set to roll out across the nation on 7th March, 2018. Participants in the event will include broad spectrums of community organisations including authorities, institutions, and local and federal government departments in addition to the business and private sectors.

The NOC field visits included the Egyptian Club in Dubai, the Jordanian Club, as well as some health and fitness clubs. All the parties expressed their desire to participate in the third edition of this prominent sporting event.

National Sports Day was launched under the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to reach out to all age groups and spread the spirit of happiness to everyone through sports as well as recreational, cultural and heritage activities.

The committee reviewed all the facilities of the clubs scheduled to host the National Sports Day events. The facilities include the individual, team, cultural, recreational and social activities that aim for the convergence of people on that day, which has become a unique demonstration of the communication between all segments of society.

The NOC seeks to communicate effectively and directly with all groups of citizens and residents of different ages in the UAE. This event demonstrates the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the National Sports Day Initiative, calling for activating partnership and co-operation.