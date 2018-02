The first leg of the semi-finals will be played on 9th March when Al Wahda will host Dibba at Zayed Sports City Stadium at 17:00, while Al Wasl will play its away match against Shabab Al Ahli at the latter's Rashid Stadium at 20:15.

The two return legs will be played on 22nd March when Dibba hosts Al Wahda at Fujairah Stadium at 17:40 and Al Wasl plays Shabab Al Ahli at Al Wasl Stadium at 20:15.