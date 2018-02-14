AWST 2018 reveals the advanced status of Arab Women’s Sports

Themed ‘The World is Your Court… Together Victorious’, the 11-day Pan-Arab sporting event, which saw 67 clubs from 16 Arab countries competing for the prestigious titles of the tournament, was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF).



Emirati women prove a strong presence at AWST

Emirati athletes proved their strong presence at AWST 2018 where they competed against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Somalia and Djibouti in nine sporting disciplines: basketball, volleyball, table tennis, karate, athletics, show jumping, archery, shooting and fencing. Emirati women’s strong presence has reflected the advanced status of women’s sports in the UAE.



Emirati players secured 29 medals, including 5 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze. They won seven medals in Karate: 1 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze; and claimed 1 gold medal, 2 silver and 1 bronze in the fencing competition. In archery, Emirati players won 1 gold medal, 1 silver and 1 bronze, while they claimed 1 gold medal and 2 bronze in athletics. Emirati riders bagged 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in show-jumping, while shooters secured 1 silver medal and 3 bronze.



The volleyball final on Sunday, February 11, featured two home teams. Emirati ladies were crowned the champions of volleyball as Al Wasl Emirati Club won the gold medal, beating Sharjah Sports Club, which came second in the final match. In basketball, the Sharjah Club secured third place, claiming the championship bronze. In table tennis, however, they could not secure any winning positions.



The UAE was represented by the Sharjah Sports Club for Women, which won a tally of 22 medals, while Al Wasl Club bagged 1 gold, and the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club claimed 2 bronze medals. Bani Yas Sports Club won a bronze medal, while Al Ain did not win any.



Bahraini players reign supreme with 12 gold medals

In an honorable representation of their country, the Bahraini players achieved an impressive overall result at the tournament where they competed in 8 games. They dominated AWST’s sporting disciplines, winning 28 medals in total: 12 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze. Al Busaiteen Club clinched 11 medals, while Bahrain Shooting Club won 8. Bahrain Archery Club won 1 gold and 1 silver, and Al Hala Club claimed 4 medals. Bahrain Club won 1 gold and 1 silver, Bahrain Karate Academy Club won 1 bronze, while Al Muharraq and Mawaheb Club-the Ministry of Youth and Sports did not win any medals.



The Bahrainis dominated athletics with 6 gold medals, 1 silver and 4 bronze, and also dominated the shooting games with 5 gold and 3 silver medals. In the 10m air pistol, they bagged 2 gold and 1 silver, and clinched the 10m rifle title, and won 1 gold and 1 silver in the 25m air pistol, 1 silver in the 10m rifle individual, 1 silver in table tennis and 1 bronze in individual table tennis.



The Bahrain players won 1 silver and 3 bronze in fencing, 1 gold and 1 silver in archery, 1 bronze in karate, 1 silver and 1 bronze in table tennis. They did not win any medal in show-jumping or basketball and volleyball group competitions.



Egyptians dominate basketball

The Egyptians slam dunked their way to basketball glory at AWST 2018, returning home with a tally of 13 medals: 9 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze. They also achieved the highest scores in karate with 4 gold medals, a tally of 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze in fencing and 1 gold and 2 silver medals in athletics. The Egyptian riders clinched 1 gold medal in show-jumping, the final title in basketball, and no medals in archery or shooting.



The National Bank of Egypt Club won 4 gold medals, while Sporting Club clinched the basketball title winning gold, and 5 gold medals in shooting. Port Fuad Club won 3 medals in athletics, and the Sports Association Club won one medal in show-jumping.



Algerians ace athletics and karate

Algerian ladies achieved an outstanding presence during the tournament with a tally of 16 medals, including 7 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze. They secured 4 gold medals and 6 silver in athletics; and 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 2 bronze in karate. The Algerians could not luck their way in shooting, archery and show-jumping.



Jordan’s women exemplify strength and competence

The Jordanians have left their mark on the tournament with achievements that reflect the reputation of women’s sports in the Kingdom. They returned home with a tally of 12 medals, including 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze. The Mo’atah Club players dominated table tennis, winning 3 gold medals, while Jordanian riders claimed 2 gold medals and 1 silver in the show-jumping competitions. Fuhays Club won the silver medal in basketball, while Mo’atah club won 4 medals, followed by the Arabian Horse Club with three medals. The Nubikan Club won 4 medals in karate and Fuhays Club won 1 silver.



Kuwait’s impressive resolve and determination

Kuwait competed in the AWST event with a galaxy of outstanding players where the Kuwaitis secured 10 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. They won the gold and silver in shooting competitions, and claimed 2 silver and 1 bronze in table tennis; 1 silver and 4 bronze in athletics. In karate, fencing, archery and show-jumping their performance was superseded by competing clubs. Kuwait’s United Club won 1 gold and 1 silver, while Al Fatat Club won the remaining 8 medals.



Oman’s visible confidence



With confidence, Omani players secured 9 medals: 1 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze. They claimed 1 gold medal, 2 silver and 2 bronze in athletics, and 1 silver and 3 bronze in shooting. No medals were secured in karate, fencing, archery and show-jumping. Al Khabour Club won 5 medals, Quriyat Club claimed 4 medals, and Sahar Club was not lucky to win any medal.



Saudi Arabia’s modest presence

Despite their modest presence, Saudi women proved their ability to compete and be present at major Arab tournaments. They claimed 6 medals, 1 silver and 5 bronze, spanning 1 silver and 4 bronze in karate and 1 bronze in fencing. Dojo Club won 5 medals and Saudi Arabia’s United Academy Club clinched 1 medal in fencing.



Iraq and Morocco have a way to go…

The Iraqi and Moroccan clubs had a nominal presence in the tournament where Iraqi sportswomen secured 4 bronze medals in karate through the Peshmerga Club. Moroccan athletes won only one bronze medal in volleyball through Al Hasani Defence Club.



The AWST’s Supervision and Follow up Committee excluded Somalia’s Mogadishu team from basketball competition due to illegal status of the identity documents of five out of six players. Sudan and Djibouti did not participate in the table tennis and archery competitions.