RAK International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin on Friday

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) said that the organising committee has closed applications, which was open for athletes from September 16th 2017 until February 11th 2018.

Male and female players of all nationalities will compete in adult and junior categories and all belt colours. Participants will earn points to reach the podium at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season. The first day of the event will be dedicated to No-Gi matches, and the second for Gi class matches.

Registration at the Championship saw a remarkable increase as it attracted several sports clubs, including Al Jazirah, Al Ain, Al Wahda, Ajman, and Emirates Clubs. 800 male and female athletes from around the world and 19 local clubs will participate in the event.

Ras Al Khaimah has become a key destination in the UAEJJF annual calendar as it garners considerable attention. This is proven by the increasing number of participants who sign-up each year in light of the UAEJJF's policy to spread the sport and enhance its presence.

Youssef Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member and Director of the Championship, thanked Sheikh Mohammed, for sponsoring this event and supporting Jiu-Jitsu. He also stressed that by hosting the championship in Ras Al Khaimah, helps to strengthen the presence and popularity of this sport throughout the UAE.