Abu Dhabi to host UAE President Show Jumping, Longines FEI Cups

Presented by Longines, the twin events are organised by the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council under the supervision of Fédération Equestre Internationale, FEI, the world governing body for horse sport.

The 16-round championships will have a prize purse of EUR650,000.

Nearly 200 riders on 300 horses representing 28 countries, including the UAE, will participate in the cups.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, said the five-star President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup will attract the world's best riders.

''It provides UAE riders with the opportunity to win the world's most coveted titles and prizes,'' he stated.