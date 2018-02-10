UAE ice-hockey ladies continue U.S. tour

Watched by her team-mates in front of a capacity crowd at the Capital’s ice-rink, the UAE captain, Fatima Al Qubaisi, dropped the puck between Capital’s captain, Alex Ovechkin, and his Blue Jackets counterpart, Nick Foligno. The Capitals won the game 4-2.

Earlier, the team worked out with the Washington Pride ladies team.

The visit, which began on 7th February, has attracted extensive media coverage. It coincides with the ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month organised by the US National Hockey League, NHL.

The month "uses the game of hockey, and the League’s global influence," the NHK says, "to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities."

"We support any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink," the NHL explains. "We believe all hockey programmes - from professionals to youth organisations - should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, colour, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status."

Echoing that, UAE team-member Fatima Al Mazroui told local media, ‘Basically sport unites everyone. It’s a language. No matter what your ethnicity is, your colour, your race, your religion – no matter what – it’s for everyone."

The UAE Ladies will also visit Chicago and the Canadian city of Ottawa during their tour before returning home next week.