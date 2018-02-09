Sharjah Sports Club through to AWST 2018 Volleyball final

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Kuwait’s Al Fatat Club gave a spectacular performance against their Omani opponents in the last match they played, but the Sharjah Sports Club for Women made an easy 3-0 win over their Kuwaiti counterparts Thursday in a volleyball match at the Arab Women Sports Tournament 2018, AWST.

Registering this big victory has secured them a spot in the championship finals, due to be played on February 12.

The fourth and largest edition of the AWST is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, SWSF.

A convincing and comprehensive win for the Sharjah Sports Club as the scoreboard flashed a 3-0 score, much to the delight of home supporters. This undisputed victory right before the finals certainly gives Sharjah a front foot as they enter the ultimate contest of the tournament.