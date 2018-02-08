Sharjah and Bahrain right on target for Archery Golds

AWST is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Noura Haroun rounded off a great day for Sharjah ladies with a bronze after winning the play off competition in third place, putting them top of the event’s medals table.

It was a podium finish for Sharjah in the team event as well, as they took silver after being edged out by the in-form Al Bahrain Club 5-4. The bronze medal went to Al Ain Club team, featuring sisters Alia and Ghalia Al Beloushi and Duha Ahmad Al Shamisi.

The fourth – and largest – edition of AWST concludes on 12th February.