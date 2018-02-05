UAE agonisingly close to second round basketball victory at AWST 2018

On the second day of the Arab Women’s Sports Tournament 2018 (AWST), the Jordanians took a formidable early lead, finishing the first quarter 22-10. But the Sharjah Sports ladies regained their footing and reduced the difference to one point by the end of the third. However, the seasoned Al Fuhays team managed to cling on in the dying minutes to just keep Sharjah at arm’s length.



Kuwait steps up a gear



The Al Fatat team from Kuwait has had its first taste of victory in the AWST basketball event, with a comprehensive 82-55 win over Jeddah United. The match saw Kuwait compensate for their loss in the first round having been beaten by Sporting Team from Egypt, while Jeddah United maintain their losing streak following defeat on the opening day against the Sharjah Sports ladies 30-90.



While Al Fatat dominated the court for the first three periods, winning 24-13 in the first, 23-11 in the second and 18-13 in the third, to the credit of Jeddah United, they fought to the end, winning the fourth quarter 17-18.



Kuwait’s win came on the second day of the fourth – and largest – edition of AWST, which runs until February 12, under the patronage of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF).



Al Mawaheb from Bahrain looking strong:



The second round of the preliminary phase was completed with an inspiring display from Bahrain’s Al Mawaheb, who put Somalia’s Mogadishu team firmly in their place from start, culminating in 76-58 victory.



The Bahraini performance was outstanding as they dominated the three of the quarters by 21-14, 22-17 and 24-17, and rally from Mogadishu proved to be far too little, far too late.



The teams have a day off to rest, and resume play on Wednesday where Al Fatat are up against Al Mawaheb from Bahrain at 12pm; Jeddah United play Al Fuhays from Jordan – one of the favourites to win the title – at 2pm; and the Mogadishu club from Somalia take on Egypt’s Sporting Team.