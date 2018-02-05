Bahrain club clinches 10m air pistol gold medals at AWST 2018

Winning Bahrain team during the shooting match



Next Previous

The shooting events were held on Sunday on the second day of the fourth – and largest – edition of the Arab Women’s Sports Tournament (AWST 2018), taking place under the theme ‘The World is Your Court – Together Victorious’



Held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation (SWSF), AWST runs until February 12.



The team event was fiercely contested between eventual Bahraini winners Ayesha Hila; Al Buraiki; Mouza Ali Abdul Rahim; and Lubna Abdul Aziz Al Issa, and the UAE team who finished with a highly creditable silver medal through Wafa Khamis Al Ali; Salwa Saeed Al Dhaheri; and Salma Al Hassouni. Omani shooters, namely Suhair Salem Al Jahmania; Doha Naseer Al Beloushi; and Omaima Ibrahim Al Waheebi, completed the podium with bronze.



Five Arab countries took part in the 10m air pistol individual and team games that involved eight participants from the UAE, four from Bahrain and four from Oman, while Iraq and Algeria entered three players each.



Ali Al Shamrani, member of the Technical Shooting Committee, said Sunday’s shooting competitions took place in perfect alignment with the rules set by the committee with all players showing fair play and commitment.